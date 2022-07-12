Spartanburg man sentenced for 2020 shooting that injured one

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a shooting that injured one person in 2020.

Barnette said the suspect, 55-year-old Benjamin Anthony Doyle, pleaded guilty today to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to Barnette, Doyle was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the assault and given 5 years of probation for the weapon charge.

The shooting happened on February 16, 2022, at the Prince Hall Apartments in Spartanburg. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 3:30 p.m. and found the victim lying between two buildings with a wound to the neck. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

Officers said they were able to connect Doyle to the shooting thanks to witnesses from the scene. Doyle admitted to the shooting during a police interview soon after he was taken into custody. He also told officers that he had been arguing with the victim in the days leading up to the shooting.

According to Barnette, Doyle will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release. He added that Doyle has a criminal record that dates back more than 30 years and includes convictions for resisting arrest and property offenses.

