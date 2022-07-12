Storms return Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms are back mid-week, with temperatures slowly going down.

We’ll be watching a cold front move in from the north, and that could set off a few showers tonight in the mountains, however most of the action will be on Wednesday. Scattered storms will develop on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A couple of storms could become severe, with damaging wind potential along with some heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

It gets slightly cooler the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and a chance for showers and storms each day. Expect this typical July pattern to continue into the weekend. A few pop-up storms will be possible but no washouts.

We’ll also be watching an area of low pressure along the gulf coast that could help to send some moisture into the southeast. Low chance for it to become tropical.

