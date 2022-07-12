Advertisement

Traffic stop leads deputies to drug arrest in Pickens County

Tressa Jean Lee Goudreau
Tressa Jean Lee Goudreau(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led deputies to make a drug arrest on July 1.

The traffic stop was made on City Lake Road, according to deputies. Tressa Jean Lee Goudreau was acting suspiciously and exhibiting strange behavior when approached by law enforcement.

We’re told a narcotics K-9 unit responded to the scene and provided a positive alert on Goudreau’s car. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe, needles, scales, and cotton filters.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tressa Jean Lee Goudreau was arrested on the following charges:

  • Driving Under Suspension – 1st Offense.
  • Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine or Crack Cocaine – 1st Offense.

