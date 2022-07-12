Upstate school district hosts active shooter training

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 says it is hosting school shooter training Tuesday to make sure students and staff are safe in an actual emergency.

The drill will be held at Emerald High School and will involve numerous police and emergency vehicles around the school from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

District 50 serves over 8,600 students at 16 different schools. No students will participate in the drill and visitors will not be allowed on campus.

We’re told the first half of the day will be spent doing the active shooter training and the second half will be a mock reunification drill. The reunification site is at Westside Baptist Church which is half a mile down Highway 225.

Officials say during the training, parts of Highway 225 will be closed off.

MORE NEWS: Judge defers bond for Anderson Mall shooter to later date

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.