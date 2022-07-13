Advertisement

ACC and SEC Media Days

FOX Carolina Sports
FOX Carolina Sports(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX Carolina Sports will be live at both of the 2022 ACC and SEC media days!

The annual festivities are one of the biggest offseason spectacles and this year’s event looks to be no different. FOX Carolina will be your go-to source for insider notes, stories behind the curtains, and the best sound bites.

Tune in to FOX Carolina for nightly coverage on The Six O’Clock News and The Ten O’Clock News from Monday, July 18 to Thursday, July 21.

We will also have coverage from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July, 19.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tragedy leads to awareness
Hilinski's tragedy leads to awareness
Mark and Kym Hilinski pose for a picture at their home Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Irvine,...
Hilinski Family tragedy leads to Mental Health Awareness
The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is coming to Biloxi.
Atlanta Braves World Champions trophy to stop in Upstate, WNC on summer tour
Before their playoff game, the Greenville Liberty held a pep rally on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Greenville Liberty prepare for first ever trip to playoffs