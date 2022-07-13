Advertisement

Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Women who give birth end up having higher medical bills compared to women who are childless.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that mothers will pay nearly $3,000 more in out-of-pocket health care expenses for their pregnancy, birth and postpartum treatment.

The findings are based on health insurance claims from the years 2018 through 2020 for females between 15 and 49 years old.

Women who had cesarean sections paid 77% more than those who gave birth naturally.

The researchers say these pregnancy-related expenses are higher than many families can afford.

