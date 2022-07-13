Advertisement

Crews respond to building fire in Greenville

Parker Fire Department respond to building fire in Greenville on Shaw Street.
Parker Fire Department respond to building fire in Greenville on Shaw Street.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Parker Fire Department responded to a building fire in Greenville on Wednesday evening.

According to the department, the call came in at around 6:20 p.m. and upon arrival the building showed heavy flames.

Officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown as officials investigate.

Greenville City Fire and Berea Fire also responded to this scene.

