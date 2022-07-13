Deputies need help identifying Oconee County armed robbery suspect

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect who robbed a business earlier this month.

Deputies said the man stole money from Advance America at Bi-Lo Place on July 2 around 1 p.m.

While the suspect never produced a weapon, he reached into his pants during the robbery which made an employee think he had a weapon.

The suspect is around 6 feet tall and slender. He was wearing a darkly-colored hoodie, a white mask, blue surgical gloves, blue pants and tan work boots.

He was driving a black Nissan Sentra without a visible tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.