Advertisement

Deputies need help identifying Oconee County armed robbery suspect

Suspect in robbery at Advance America
Suspect in robbery at Advance America(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect who robbed a business earlier this month.

Deputies said the man stole money from Advance America at Bi-Lo Place on July 2 around 1 p.m.

While the suspect never produced a weapon, he reached into his pants during the robbery which made an employee think he had a weapon.

The suspect is around 6 feet tall and slender. He was wearing a darkly-colored hoodie, a white mask, blue surgical gloves, blue pants and tan work boots.

He was driving a black Nissan Sentra without a visible tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon
Recycling center where worker’s partial remains found had serious past safety violations
Nia Whisenant
Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away from DSS building
President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
Relentless Church gives update on pastor John Gray’s condition