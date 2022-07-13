Advertisement

Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away from DSS building

Nia Whisenant
Nia Whisenant(Greenville PD)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help finding a 16-year-old girl who ran away from the DSS building on July 8.

Nia Whisenant was last seen leaving the building around 6 p.m. and walking on Halton Road, according to the department. She was heading in the direction towards Rocky Slope Road.

We’re told Nia has blond/light orange hair and was wearing a black romper with an orange crew neck long-sleeved crop top.

Police mentioned in the past, Nia has been located in the Columbia area and Buncombe County in North Carolina.

Anyone with information on where Nia Whisenant might be is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

MORE NEWS: Relentless Church gives update on pastor John Gray’s condition

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon
Recycling center where missing worker’s partial remains found had serious past safety violations
President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
Relentless Church gives update on pastor John Gray’s condition
generic McDonald's sign
McDonald’s seek to hire 7,000 new employees across Greater Carolinas
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Tickets on sale for rapper Lil Baby concert in Greenville