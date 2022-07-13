Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away from DSS building

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help finding a 16-year-old girl who ran away from the DSS building on July 8.

Nia Whisenant was last seen leaving the building around 6 p.m. and walking on Halton Road, according to the department. She was heading in the direction towards Rocky Slope Road.

We’re told Nia has blond/light orange hair and was wearing a black romper with an orange crew neck long-sleeved crop top.

Police mentioned in the past, Nia has been located in the Columbia area and Buncombe County in North Carolina.

Anyone with information on where Nia Whisenant might be is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

MORE NEWS: Relentless Church gives update on pastor John Gray’s condition

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.