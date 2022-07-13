Hot and humid, with afternoon storm potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Classic July weather is in store through the rest of the week, with hot/humid conditions accompanied by an afternoon storm threat. No day will be a washout though.

Tonight will bring clearing skies after scattered afternoon storms. The Supermoon will rise near 9:15PM.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few storms developing toward late day. Rain chances are low at 30%. Severe threat is also lower than Wednesday. Friday will be similar, with a few clouds and spotty PM storms. Highs will be slightly below normal in the mid to upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.

This weekend looks like a great pool or lake weekend, just keep an eye out for isolated storms each afternoon. Next week will bring more of the same!

