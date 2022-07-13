McDonald’s seek to hire 7,000 new employees across Greater Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Carolinas said they are looking to hire roughly 7,000 new employees this summer.

The franchise said whether it’s a part-time position to help save up for a major purchase, a full-time position with the flexibility to work around family commitments or a first-time job with a goal of gaining work experience, the franchise said their restaurants have positions to meet any job seekers needs.

“People are the heart of our business, and the skills our crew members learn in our restaurants, like responsibility, teamwork and responsiveness, can open the door to a brighter future,” said Cari Sepulveda, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “As local business owners, we’re committed to empowering our employees and the communities we serve.”

We’re told crew members can also earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance, and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program, at participating restaurants.

McDonald’s has partnered with Western Governors University to provide McDonald’s employees and their families with a 5% discount on tuition, as well as access to WGU-funded scholarships ranging in value from $2,000-$10,000 which, combined with the assistance from Archways to Opportunity, allows students to attend WGU for little or no cost.

The franchise mentioned many McDonald’s locations are offering several new benefits including flexible schedules, paid time off, healthcare benefits, free employee meals, and competitive wages.

Anyone interested in applying can visit here.

