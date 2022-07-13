One person airlifted to hospital following shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody following a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to Racetrack Road just before 1:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who’d been shot at least once. She was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. However, her condition is currently unknown.

According to deputies, they quickly identified Shelby Lynn Yates as the suspect and took her into custody without any issues. She was then charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. They added that Yates was supposedly acquaintances with the victim.

Yates is currently in custody at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.