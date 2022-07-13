Advertisement

Papa John’s restaurants donating profits to family of fallen Spartanburg County deputy

Remembering Deputy Aldridge
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week several Upstate Papa John’s restaurants are sponsoring a fundraiser for the family of a Spartanburg County deputy killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Austin Aldridge is survived by a wife, who learned she is expected a baby just days before he was shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance.

On Thursday, July 14, five Papa John’s locations will donate 100 percent of profits from sales when customers use code HERO while placing their orders:

  • 2799 Reidville Rd., Spartanburg
  • 3906 Highway 9, Boiling Springs
  • 12165 Greenville Hwy., Lyman
  • 1948 E. Main St., Spartanburg
  • 1311 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer

“This agency would like to thank Papa John’s and our citizens for their continued support of the Aldridge family,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Kevin Bobo.

