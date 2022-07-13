Police searching for 3 carjacking suspects in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for three suspects after a carjacking.

According to police, on Tuesday, July 12, three men with guns approached a woman on Gower Street and stole her vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle later that night and attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit started when the driver would not stop.

The vehicle crashed on South Academy Street then two men jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

Officers initiated a K9 track, but the men were not located.

Later, police learned the suspects stopped at the QT on South Academy Street after stealing the vehicle and one of the passengers was caught on video.

If anyone has information on this carjacking or the identity of the suspect contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

