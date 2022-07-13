Advertisement

Police searching for 3 carjacking suspects in Greenville

Police searching for suspect in carjacking in Greenville.
Police searching for suspect in carjacking in Greenville.(Greenville Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for three suspects after a carjacking.

According to police, on Tuesday, July 12, three men with guns approached a woman on Gower Street and stole her vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle later that night and attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit started when the driver would not stop.

The vehicle crashed on South Academy Street then two men jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

Officers initiated a K9 track, but the men were not located.

Later, police learned the suspects stopped at the QT on South Academy Street after stealing the vehicle and one of the passengers was caught on video.

If anyone has information on this carjacking or the identity of the suspect contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon
Recycling center where worker’s partial remains found had serious past safety violations
Industrial Recovery and Recycling where a missing man's partial remains were found.
Family takes legal action after Upstate man's suspected death in shredding machine
Solomon Ramos- Santos, 45
Deputies, U.S. Marshal searching for man accused of killing wife in Georgia, $2,500 reward offered
Snowball
Four Legged Friends: Snowball
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high