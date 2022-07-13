Resource Center to take unused school building from Upstate district

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Three voted on Tuesday night to transfer the ownership of one of their unused properties to the group that leads the Benjamin E. Mays Family Resource Center.

The Middle School of Pacolet finished up its final school year in 2021. Since then, groups have been working to turn the unused building into a center for the community.

On Tuesday night, District officials voted to sell the building to the resource center for $10 and other valuable considerations. As part of the agreement, the center must finish becoming a 501(c)(3) non-profit and use the property for community activities.

According to the agreement, the ownership of the property will either transfer after the resource center gains its 501(c)(3) status or on June 30, 2023. Until then, the district will continue to take care of the building.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.