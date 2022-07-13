Salvation Army overcomes high food prices to serve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Supply shortages hit everyone hard, now the high cost of food is creating a new challenge for shelters and organizations that help those in need.

The Salvation Army of Greenville says they’ve never seen shelves as empty as they are now..

“I think we’re all tired of hearing we’re in unprecedented times, but every new day it’s a new unprecedented thing that’s happening,” said Lauren Stephens, Salvation Army Director of Social Services.

They have fewer boxes, fewer cans--but more than 80 mouths to feed every day.

“I’ve never seen the shelves that bare before and so when the donation shelves are empty, that means you have to go to the store and purchase the product,” said Stephens.

Stephens says in her 8 years working for the Salvation Army, the food shortage is the worst she’s ever seen.

They serve more than 85 people a day, three meals a day. Typically, when things get tough, they depend more on donations. But, because of the high prices--donations have slowed down too.

“We are going to feed them 3 meals a day no matter what. But by doing more in that capacity we are doing less somewhere else” she said.

They cover the remaining costs out of pocket.

“Our monthly budget was around $4,000 to $5,000 a month to feed all of those meals’ said Stephens. “And since March, it has gone well over $7,000 a month just to provide the exact same meals to the exact same number of people” she said.

To cut costs, they’ve made some changes. Like cycling the menu based on product availability, limiting proteins and getting creative with leftovers.

“We can’t say, ‘oh, I’m sorry, there’s no lunch today’ and leftovers only goes so far when you have that many meals that you’re serving at a time " she said.

The Salvation Army accepts donations at their office from 8:30am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday and also on their website.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/greenvillesc/contribute/

