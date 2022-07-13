Showers and Storms Return Today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re watching a cold front moving into the mountains and a portion of the Upstate today.

Scattered storms will develop on this afternoon into the evening. A couple of storms could become severe, with damaging wind potential along with some heavy rain, and vivid lightning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight we’ll see showers and storms winding down, with lows in the 60s to around 70.

It gets slightly cooler the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and a chance for showers and storms each day. Expect this typical July pattern to continue into the weekend. A few pop-up storms will be possible but no washouts.

We’ll also be watching an area of low pressure along the gulf coast that could help to send some moisture into the southeast. Low chance for it to become tropical.

