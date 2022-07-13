Advertisement

Simpsonville Police reminding drivers to slow down, ‘take it easy’

Operation Southern Slow Down
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down with a new initiative.

Police said they want to remind motorists that speeding only reduces your arrival time by only a few seconds.

From July 17 through July 23 the department, alongside their Law Enforcement Partners, said it will be participating in Operation Southern Slow Down.

“Down here in the south we like to ‘take it easy’ and ‘enjoy the sights’... Our goal is for everyone to arrive safe,” said the department.

