Sunflowers start to bloom around in South Carolina

YORK CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunflowers are at full bloom at Draper Wildlife Management Area!

90-acres are planted by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with sunflowers, corn, wheat, and more each year and it becomes a photographer’s paradise this time of the year.

“If you look at a sunflower you have to smile. They’re just a happy flower, it’s a lovely thing to take a picture of,” said Cheryl Waters.

But these fields are planted for a purpose other than taking pictures. The sunflowers are used to feed doves during hunting season, which starts in September.

“We can still rely on wheat and corn and millet but I kind of think that sunflower is kind of the icing on the cake,” said SCDNR Wildlife Technician IV Jordan Moses.

The sunflowers are planted in late April, before they peak in early-to-mid July. They are then used as feed for hunting season after they fully mature.

This year, dry conditions and a rise in the price of fertilizer led many of the sunflowers to not grow as tall as usual.

But they still give quite a sight when they are at full bloom.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.