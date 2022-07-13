Suspect in deadly drive-by restaurant shooting took revenge for being banned, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A drive-by shooting at a restaurant has left a 10-year-old boy without a mother and a family waiting to see what will happen to the suspect.

Christopher Longshore, Jr., 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Keyiona Hill, 29, on July 8. Investigators said Hill was sitting inside with a friend when a bullet sent through the front door and hit her.

Sgt. Jonathan Link, public information officer for the Greenwood Police Department, said Longshore was previously arrested June 16 for bringing a gun to the Uptown Grill. The owners subsequently banned him from returning.

“This suspect wanted to retaliate against the business, so he chose to do that by committing a drive-by shooting,” Link said. “In the process of doing that, someone completely unrelated to the incident is the one suffering the ultimate result of this bad act.”

Court records for Greenwood County show Longshore was out on a $5,000 cash bond at the time of the drive-by shooting. He also had nearly two dozen prior pending cases dating back to 2016 for a range of charges that include traffic violations, drug possession, weapons violations and attempted murder.

The four counts of attempted murder charges stem from another shooting at RajN’Rooster Bar and Grill in July 2017. Investigators said four people were hospitalized after Longshore fired a gun after an argument broke out. Records show Longshore was out on bond for drug charges when the incident happened.

“I just hope justice is finally served for all the lives he has destroyed,” Tymeshia Hill, sister of Keyiona Hill, told Fox Carolina.

Tymeshia Hill and friends are organizing a balloon release in memory of Kieyiona at the Uptown Grill for Friday at 8:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at McCormick Middle School in McCormick. The Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home is handling the services.

