GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rapper Lil Baby will be in Greenville in September.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday morning for his Sep. 3 concert at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Another group of rap music legends is also coming to Greenville in September.

