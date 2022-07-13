Upstate business named one of SC’s best places to work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spero Financial, a South Carolina-based credit union, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the second year in a row.

This distinction was awarded by SC Biz News in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.

We’re told to be considered for the award, Spero Financial had to meet eligibility requirements based on organizational size and operational history. In addition, the business had to complete a two-part evaluation including a review of benefits and policies, and participate in a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey. Based on these findings, scores were combined to determine the top companies and final rankings.

“It is a true honor to be named one of the best places to work in South Carolina for the second year in a row,” stated Brian McKay, President and CEO of Spero Financial. “This award fully encompasses Team Spero. If you ask anyone in our organization what they love most about working at Spero, they would say the people. I couldn’t agree more! I am thankful to be part of a team that feels like family and am proud of the impact we continue to make in the communities we serve.”

An award ceremony will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Aug. 18.

