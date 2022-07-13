Advertisement

Upstate business named one of SC’s best places to work

Spero Financial wins award
Spero Financial wins award(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spero Financial, a South Carolina-based credit union, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the second year in a row.

This distinction was awarded by SC Biz News in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.

We’re told to be considered for the award, Spero Financial had to meet eligibility requirements based on organizational size and operational history. In addition, the business had to complete a two-part evaluation including a review of benefits and policies, and participate in a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey. Based on these findings, scores were combined to determine the top companies and final rankings.

“It is a true honor to be named one of the best places to work in South Carolina for the second year in a row,” stated Brian McKay, President and CEO of Spero Financial. “This award fully encompasses Team Spero. If you ask anyone in our organization what they love most about working at Spero, they would say the people. I couldn’t agree more! I am thankful to be part of a team that feels like family and am proud of the impact we continue to make in the communities we serve.”

An award ceremony will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Aug. 18.

MORE NEWS: New database for at-risk families in South Carolina

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
Relentless Church gives update on pastor John Gray’s condition
generic McDonald's sign
McDonald’s seek to hire 7,000 new employees across Greater Carolinas
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Tickets on sale for rapper Lil Baby concert in Greenville
Operation Southern Slow Down
Simpsonville Police reminding drivers to slow down, ‘take it easy’