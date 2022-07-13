Deputies, U.S. Marshal searching for man accused of killing wife in Georgia, $2,500 reward offered

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service is searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Georgia.

The Marshal Service is also offering a $2,500 reward for help in his capture.

Deputies say the suspect’s son told them on Sunday, July 11, 45-year-old Salomon Ramos- Santos got a gun, came into a room and shot his mother while she was holding her grandchild.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the U.S Marshal Service have been able to confirm that Ramos-Santos fled to the Franklin area and rented a room at a local motel.

Deputies have been able to positively identify Ramos-Santos as being here after reviewing video surveillance footage. Statements provided to investigators by multiple people also confirm he remains in the area and is actively attempting to find a way back to Atlanta or another location.

Ramos-Santos is five feet eight inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds, with skin tags around his left eye. He is also reported to have partially shaved, deputies say.

Sheriff Robert Holland said he should be considered armed and dangerous and was last seen armed with a 45-caliber handgun.

If anyone has information regarding this incident call 911 or contact the Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Dani Burros at 828-371-1201.

