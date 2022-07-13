Williamston police chief resigns

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The chief of Williamston Police Department resigned on Tuesday after nearly a decade leading the agency.

City officials said Chief Tony Taylor is going to “seek better opportunities.”

Taylor has served as the town’s police chief since 2013. The city commended him for “nine years of faithful and dedicated service.”

“His service to the town will be missed and the town is better because he has made a positive difference,” said Mayor Rockey Burgess. “Thank you Chief Taylor for your many years of faithful and dedicated service to our town.”

Captain Kevin Marsee was appointed as interim chief while the search for a replacement begins.

