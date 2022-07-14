Advertisement

2 charged with first-degree murder after man dies from severe wounds in Buncombe Co.

Anthony Thomas and Kristie Wood
Anthony Thomas and Kristie Wood(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man and woman have been charged with first-degree murder after a man died from severe injuries, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 17, deputies say they responded to a house on Old Haywood Road where they found Billy Ray Moore suffering from severe injuries.

Deputies say Moore was taken to Mission Hospital but sadly passed away on July 10.

Kristie Wood and Anthony Thomas were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office said after completion of the autopsy they obtained additional charges of first-degree murder against Wood and Thomas.

They are currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News
LIVE: Emergency officials on scene of incident in Oconee County
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers release statement following indictments for murder
(MGN graphic)
Asheville Police: Rape suspect caught with fentanyl after trying to escape arrest