2 charged with first-degree murder after man dies from severe wounds in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man and woman have been charged with first-degree murder after a man died from severe injuries, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 17, deputies say they responded to a house on Old Haywood Road where they found Billy Ray Moore suffering from severe injuries.

Deputies say Moore was taken to Mission Hospital but sadly passed away on July 10.

Kristie Wood and Anthony Thomas were charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office said after completion of the autopsy they obtained additional charges of first-degree murder against Wood and Thomas.

They are currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with no bond.

