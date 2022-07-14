Anderson County deputies looking for men who stole thousands from ATM

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said is looking for two men who used a stolen truck to break into an ATM early Thursday morning.

Deputies said around 2 a.m. the men stole the truck from Liberty Highway in Anderson. The truck was then used to break into an ATM at Community First Bank on Clemson Boulevard off the ground.

We’re told several thousands of dollars were stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the two men or have seen the truck is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-09668.

MORE NEWS: Crews working to save rafter who went into cardiac arrest in Chatooga River

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.