Asheville Police: Rape suspect caught with fentanyl after trying to escape arrest

(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with sex crimes involving a child is facing more charges after trying to run from officers, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Derek Carpenter, 23, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape of a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Police said Carpenter didn’t appear for a court hearing in the case.

They located him on Wednesday afternoon on Deaverview Road but said when they made contact, he ran into the nearby woods. Officers chased after Carpenter and said when they found him, he had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession.

He is additional charged with the following:

  • Warrant: Pretrial Release Violation – four counts
  • Warrant: Larceny of a Firearm
  • Warrant: Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle
  • Warrant: Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Warrant: Reckless Driving
  • Warrant: Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods – two counts
  • Warrant: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – two counts
  • Charged: Resist, Delay, Obstruct
  • Charged: Felony Possession of Schedule II – two counts
  • Charged: Simple Possession of Schedule IV

His bond was set at over $1 million.

