City of Greenville seeks your input on how to make streets safer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City leaders are looking for ways to make streets safer. In the last 6 years, there have been more than 170 recorded collisions involving pedestrians on Greenville city streets.

Wednesday evening, city leaders presented the findings of a citywide pedestrian survey and introduced some possible solutions.

Those in attendance for the event offered their own opinions on what can be improved.

“Our sidewalks, we have some that need repair, we have other places that need sidewalks,” said Vandry Flemming, Greenville resident.

“I quickly learned that anytime I tried to cross down Stone Avenue or even just walking down North Main, you’re sort of taking your life into your own hands,” said Shannon Bush.

The city set aside $250,000 in the 2021 budget to hire Stantec consultants. The company is helping identify the most dangerous streets for walking and how to make them better.

Shannon Bush is a frequent walker, She says the problem isn’t the streets, it’s the drivers.

“It’s really dangerous. I think speeding is one of the biggest concerns actually for pedestrian safety in Greenville” she said.

“Ultimately the goal was to look at those streets that have been identified, look at the crash history to kind of look at the roadway characteristics,” said Clint Link the Director of Engineering Services.

They started the study 4 months ago, and there are more questions to be answered.

“Our project at the conclusion will kind of rank and prioritize the streets that need probably the most improvement with respect to pedestrian safety,” said Link.

The study results said the intersections of Academy and Pendleton Street and North Main Street near Mcpherson Park are the most unsafe. While others like S. Main Street is where pedestrians say they feel the safest. Possible solutions include more traffic signals and longer crossing times. But some want more police presence too, which might slow down the biggest problem

“You still have cars that routinely just plow through that stoplight,” said Bush.

“I am very optimistic,” said Flemming.

This is not the last public input meeting the city will host. We’ll continue following for. your next chance to let city leaders know how to make Greenville safer.

Full Results: Pedestrian Safety Study

Pedestrian Safety Study Project Streets

