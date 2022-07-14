Advertisement

Classic July forecast ahead

By Kendra Kent
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Isolated storms, along with warm and muggy conditions, will be the rule through this weekend and into early next week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Friday will bring more warm, but not terribly hot, temps with highs in the 80s area-wide. Storms are possible, but should remain isolated in nature.

The weekend will be similar, with highs creeping close to 90 in the Upstate and a few PM showers and storms. Rain chances stay low at 20-30%. Next week will bring more classic July weather, with the tropics staying quiet for now.

Drought conditions have improved with our PM storms of recent days, with most of the Upstate in only level 1 abnormally dry status.

