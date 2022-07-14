Advertisement

Crews responding to fire near intersection in Berea, dispatch says

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch says fire units are responding to an intersection in Anderson County.

The fire is located at Level Land and Wright School Road in Berea, according to dispatch.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to learn more.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: Anderson County deputies looking for men who stole thousands from ATM

