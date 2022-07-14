Crews working to save rafter who went into cardiac arrest in Chatooga River

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Long Creek Fire Department said it is responding to a rafting parting on the Chatooga River.

We’re told one of the rafters went into cardiac arrest and could possibly be drowning.

Crews are working to get the rafter out of the water, according to the department.

The department mentioned Oconee County Emergency Services is also responding and a helicopter is on standby.

Stay tuned for further details.

