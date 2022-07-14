Advertisement

Crews working to save rafter who went into cardiac arrest in Chatooga River

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Long Creek Fire Department said it is responding to a rafting parting on the Chatooga River.

We’re told one of the rafters went into cardiac arrest and could possibly be drowning.

Crews are working to get the rafter out of the water, according to the department.

The department mentioned Oconee County Emergency Services is also responding and a helicopter is on standby.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers release statement following indictments for murder

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Crews responding to fire near intersection in Berea, dispatch says
ATM thieves in Anderson County
Anderson County deputies looking for men who stole thousands from ATM
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Aiden Cox
Have you seen him? Police looking for missing boy in Laurens