Family offering reward for information on missing NC man, deputies say

Gabe Focaracci
Gabe Focaracci(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says the family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his safe return.

Gabe Focaracci was first reported missing in Asheville on June 24. His car was found on Tuesday, July 12 on Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County.

Gabe’s family is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information.

The search for Gabe is ongoing.

Anyone that has been in the Curtis Creek area in the past month and may have seen something that may be related to Gabe Focaracci’s disappearance is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237.

