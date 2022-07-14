Great Smoky Mountains National Park temporarily closes areas due to flooding

GATLINBURG, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed roads, trails and facilities temporarily in the Greenbrier area due to flood damage.

On Tuesday, July 12, the Porters Gap area received an estimated 8.72 inches of rain within several hours at around 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Doppler radar.

The area recently received about 5 inches of rain over the last week, resulting in already saturated soils before the storm cell produced flash flood conditions along the Middle Prong of the Little Pigeon River.

“We remind everyone to be mindful of weather forecasts and to be prepared with an emergency plan before heading out into the backcountry as these popup storms can cause the rivers to rise rapidly,” said Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski. “Just last Friday, emergency responders from the park and Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue successfully rescued a 13-year-old boy from rising flood waters in the Chimneys Picnic Area. Please exercise caution when recreating near or attempting to cross rivers in the park.”

Park officials say there was also significant road washout along Porters Creek Road, culvert damage and washed out footlogs on Ramsey Cascades Trail.

The temporary closures include the following:

All roads

Greenbrier Picnic Area

Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion

Ramsey Cascades Trail

Porters Creek Trail

Backcountry Campsites 31, 31 and 33

However, Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain, and Grapeyard Ridge Trails will continue to be open, but hikers cannot access these trails from the Greenbrier area during the closure and should plan their routes carefully.

For more information about temporary road closures across the park, visit http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.

