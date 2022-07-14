Advertisement

Have you seen him? Police looking for missing boy in Laurens

Aiden Cox
Aiden Cox(Laurens Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Aiden Cox was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the Forrest Drive and Arrow Wood Drive areas, according to police. He was wearing a white shirt and either brown pants or blue shorts when he went missing.

Aiden is described as five foot six and weighs 150 pounds.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Aiden Cox might be, please call 911 or the Laurens Police Department at 864-984-3532.

