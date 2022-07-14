Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers release statement following indictments for murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dick Harpootilian and Jim Griffin, lawyers for Alex Murdaugh, released a statement on behalf of the former lawyer following indictments for murder.

In the statement, Murdaugh’s lawyers said he wants his family, friends, and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul and that he loved his family more than anything in the world.

Here’s a look at the full statement:

Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world. It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them. We are immediately filing a motion for a speedy trial, we are requesting that the Attorney General turn over all evidence within 30 days as required by law and we demand to have a trial within 60 days of receiving that evidence.

