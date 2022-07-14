Advertisement

LIVE: Emergency officials on scene of incident in Oconee County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies are on scene of an incident Thursday afternoon.

A home on Taylor Road in West Union is taped off while deputies, paramedics and emergency services respond to the scene.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said they are aware of the incident but are not responding at this time.

