Milliken closing Screven Co. plant, moving to Cherokee Co. in South Carolina

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of workers at one Screven County factory could be looking for work by the end of the year.

The textile company announced plans to close a plant that’s been around for more than a half century.

Milliken’s announcement leads community leaders looking at what they can do to help these workers who could be out at the end of the year.

The company announced yesterday their plans to close the Screven County plant and move the operations to Cherokee County, South Carolina.

It means the loss of 250 jobs to the community at a plant that’s been open under different owners for 60 years.

“Milliken is our second largest private employer. So it’s certainly a huge loss to our community,” said Dorie Bacon, with the Screven Co. Development Authority.

The company projects they’ll close in January. Bacon says the development authority will work to bring other industries here that could hire from Milliken’s staff.

“Us, and our existing industrial partners in the region, are committed to finding them good jobs in the future.”

She says they can team with a new industry to get workers retrained for new careers.

She also says they’ll continue to work with Milliken as long as they’re in operation here.

