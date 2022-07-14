Advertisement

Solicitor: Woman sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth

Wendy Greene, 44
Wendy Greene, 44(Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said a woman is sentenced to prison for 10 after she was convicted of trafficking methamphetamines.

According to the solicitor, 44-year-old Wendy Green was found guilty by a Laurens County jury of trafficking methamphetamines, second offense following a two-day trial.

The solicitor said in June 2020, she was in a vehicle as a passenger when the vehicle was stopped by Laurens County deputies for not having a tag light. Deputies searched the vehicle after the driver gave consent.

During the search, Green tried to hide a bag containing more than 11 grams of methamphetamines and a meth pipe, but the items were spotted by deputies after they fell to the ground, the solicitor said.

She was then placed under arrest.

A circuit judge sentenced her to 10 years which is considered serious under state law and she must serve 85% of the sentence before being considered for parole.

“Our folks along the thin blue line continue to fight the good fight in trying to get this poison off of our streets, and I am proud to support their efforts in the courtroom,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “We will continue to fight alongside our law enforcement partners to make the streets of our communities as safe as they can possibly be.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Scene of shooting incident involving a child on Taylor Road in West Union.
Emergency officials respond to scene after 7-year-old girl shot in torso, deputies say
Shooting involving child in West Union
7-year-old girl shot in Oconee County
From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh pose for a family photo.
Timeline of Murdaugh family murders, investigations
Murdaugh family history
History of the Murdaugh family