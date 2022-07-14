Solicitor: Woman sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said a woman is sentenced to prison for 10 after she was convicted of trafficking methamphetamines.

According to the solicitor, 44-year-old Wendy Green was found guilty by a Laurens County jury of trafficking methamphetamines, second offense following a two-day trial.

The solicitor said in June 2020, she was in a vehicle as a passenger when the vehicle was stopped by Laurens County deputies for not having a tag light. Deputies searched the vehicle after the driver gave consent.

During the search, Green tried to hide a bag containing more than 11 grams of methamphetamines and a meth pipe, but the items were spotted by deputies after they fell to the ground, the solicitor said.

She was then placed under arrest.

A circuit judge sentenced her to 10 years which is considered serious under state law and she must serve 85% of the sentence before being considered for parole.

“Our folks along the thin blue line continue to fight the good fight in trying to get this poison off of our streets, and I am proud to support their efforts in the courtroom,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “We will continue to fight alongside our law enforcement partners to make the streets of our communities as safe as they can possibly be.”

