Spartanburg County to offer mobile DMV experience with new partnership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials announced a new partnership with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) to offer a quick and convenient mobile DMW experience.

We’re told SCDMV will host their REAL ID roadshow in Spartanburg County, in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center on Wednesday, July 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials say the purpose behind the REAL ID is to standardize government-issued d identification cards. It will allow drivers to board a domestic commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, and visit a military base.

For those planning to take advantage of the mobile DMV, there are a few thing you will need to bring with you:

Proof of identity. This can include a birth certificate or a passport. Social security card or a W-2 that has a social security number on it. Two proofs of their current, physical South Carolina address. That could include an unexpired driver’s license and a utility bill that is no more than 90 days old.

Anyone with legal name changes will need to bring a marriage license or a court order.

You can expect to spend $25 for a regular license, $2.50 for a permit, and $40 for a CDL license, according to officials.

Be prepared to have your picture taken on-site.

Once your visit is done, your new ID will be mailed to you.

