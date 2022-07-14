Tanglewood Middle School SRO honored by Upstate ministry, students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The officer who responded first to the Tanglewood Middle School shooting was honored on Wednesday.

Master Deputy Jermaine Counts is the school resource officer at the school.

Counts was at an event hosted by Eleos Welcome, a neighborhood ministry, and several of the students who are a part of the ministry attend Tanglewood.

Counts was honored with a signed poster board, basketball, and a gift card.

“He really cares about those kids and we all do. That’s the reason why he’s here tonight. We really want to be warriors and stand in the path of danger and that’s what he exhibited that day. And that’s why we want to be here tonight to reassure them that no matter what we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be there for him. Through thick and thin we’re going to help guide them to their next path to greatness,” said Sgt. Conrad Mansel with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Organizers hope Wednesday’s event was the first of many showing kids that there are people in their corner.

“I think this is important because after that situation I think there was a great moment of hey we’re going to be here for you and then it kind of dwindled down. And I think tonight is just going to remind them that hey no matter what we’re still here for you,” added Eleos Welcome Program Director Jordan Branham.

Kids were also able to ask questions to deputies questions, and afterward play a game of pick-up basketball.

