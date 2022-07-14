Advertisement

Upstate Fuddruckers to raise funds for family of Deputy Austin Aldridge

Remembering Deputy Aldridge
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Fuddruckers locations across the Upstate are holding a benefit day to raise money for the family of former Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

The benefit day will be held on Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and 15 percent of the sales during that time will go to the family.

Here are the participating locations of the event below:

  • 1509 John B White Sr Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29301
  • 1147 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
  • 6100 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687
  • 100 Destination Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621
  • 1515 E Main St, Duncan, SC 29334

Deputy Aldridge was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, June 21.

