Upstate movie theaters showing ‘Dirty Dancing’ for 35th anniversary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To celebrate its 35th anniversary, ‘Dirty Dancing’ is returning to the big screen - including several theaters in the western Carolinas!

The iconic 80s film is close to the hearts of many in the area since it was filmed in part at Lake Lure in North Carolina.

Below are showtimes in the Upstate and western North Carolina:

Regal Hollywood 20 in Greenville - Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Regal Simpsonville Stadium 14 & IMAX - Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Regal Biltmore Grande Stadium 15 - Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

