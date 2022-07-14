Warm and Humid, Stray Shower or T-Storm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Expect classic summer weather into the weekend, with warm and muggy conditions, and isolated showers and storms each afternoon.

Today will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms developing toward late day. Rain chances are low at 30%. Severe threat is also lower than Wednesday. Highs today will be in the upper 80s, some cooler lower 80s in the mountains. Tonight, we could see areas of fog developing once again with lows in the 60s.

Friday will be similar, with a few clouds and spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be slightly below normal in the mid 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Friday night looks dry with lows in the 60s.

This weekend looks like a great pool or lake weekend, just keep an eye out for isolated storms each afternoon. Temperatures top out in the 80s areawide.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.