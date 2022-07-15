Advertisement

Classic July weather into the weekend

More classic July weather
More classic July weather
By Bob Trihy
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today will bring more warmth, but not terribly hot, temps with highs in the 80s area-wide. Storms are possible, but should remain isolated in nature. Tonight expect mainly clear skies with lows in the 60s.

The weekend will be similar, with highs creeping close to 90 in the Upstate, low to mid 80s in the mountains, with a few showers and storms. Rain chances stay low at 20-30%. Saturday night expect mainly clear conditions once again with lows in the 60s.

Next week will bring more classic July weather, with the tropics staying quiet for now.

Drought conditions have improved with our afternoon storms of recent days, with most of the Upstate in only level 1 abnormally dry status.

