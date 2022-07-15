Community supporting family of fallen Spartanburg County deputy

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The community is continuing its support for the family of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge who was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 21.

Aldridge leaves behind a wife, who found out she was pregnant with the couple’s first child just days before his death.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for the family in the last few weeks.

At five Papa John’s locations across Spartanburg County pizzas were flying out of the oven on Thursday.

“We’re glad to help in any way we can. When something like this happens, like I said when something like this happens, we’re very community operated and we like to help the community in any way we can,” said Renee Kuehl, with Papa John’s Public Relations.

The locally-owned franchises are giving all their profits to the family of Aldridge when customers used the code HERO.

Mina and George Balderrama wanted to give back.

“First I was sad and then when I found out what had happened I was angry. Because it shouldn’t have happened, he didn’t deserve it,” said George.

George spent 30 years in law enforcement, including time at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2013.

“He’s still family. The thin blue line, we’re family. It’s always been that way,” he explained.

At Village Greens, golfers will tee it up Friday morning for the Aldridge family.

Stephen Bishop went to high school with Austin and knew he used to do something.

“If people had problems they would always go see him because he always had a goofy smile. I’m sure people have heard that a lot but he would always cheer you up. He was always a guy of love and cheer. I don’t think there’s a better guy out there that we could be doing a fundraiser for,” said Bishop who is the owner of Precision Construction.

A golf fundraiser that typically would take 8 to 9 months to plan, got put together in three weeks by the team at Precision Construction, and 72 hours after it was announced all 144 spots to play were filled.

“Obviously we’re still mourning over it but now that we have the event coming up we look to have a good time and bring the community together to celebrate his life again,” said Bishop.

