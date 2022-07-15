Advertisement

Deputies looking for runaway 14-year-old in Piedmont

Kacaviah Dickens
Kacaviah Dickens(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a missing 14-year-old who ran away from home.

Kacaviah Dickens was last seen on Pilcher Drive in Piedmont around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to deputies.

Dickens is described as five foot five and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

