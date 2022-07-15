Advertisement

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson County

Darien Planas
Darien Planas(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

According to deputies, Darien J. Planas ran away from a home on Tripp Street in Williamston on Wednesday, July 13.

He was last seen wearing only black sweatpants and is believed to be in the Williamston or Pelzer area.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

