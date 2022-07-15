Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

According to deputies, Darien J. Planas ran away from a home on Tripp Street in Williamston on Wednesday, July 13.

He was last seen wearing only black sweatpants and is believed to be in the Williamston or Pelzer area.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

