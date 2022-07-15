Advertisement

Dog exposed to rabid skunk in Pickens County, DHEC says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says one dog was exposed to a rabid skunk in Pickens.

DHEC said the skunk found near Shady Grove Road and Mount Bethel Road has tested positive for rabies.

We’re told no people were known to have been exposed at this time.

The dog that was exposed will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, according to DHEC.

The agency said the skunk was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on July 11 and was confirmed to have rabies on July 12.

If you believe you or your pets might have been exposed to this skunk, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Sumter office at (803) 778-6548.

