Drug dealer found with $10K, stolen gun during arrest, police say
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a drug dealer and felon with a stolen firearm were arrested while detectives conducted crime prevention measures in west Asheville Thursday afternoon.
Officers made contact with Cedric Quentin Reaves on Granada Street on July 14, according to the department. He was found with a stolen S&W revolver, a large amount of meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and more than $10,000 in his possession.
We’re told Reaves was arrested for the following:
- Grand Jury Indictment: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin
- Grand Jury Indictment: Habitual Felon
- Charged: Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Charged: Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Charged: Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession (Level III)
- Charged: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Possession (Level III)
- Charged: Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession (Level I)
- Charged: PWISD Schedule II – four counts
- Charged: PWISD Schedule VI – two counts
- Charged: PWISD a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a School
- Charged: Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances – two counts
- Charged: Felony Possession of Schedule VI
Police said Reaves received a $675,000 secured bond.
