Drug dealer found with $10K, stolen gun during arrest, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a drug dealer and felon with a stolen firearm were arrested while detectives conducted crime prevention measures in west Asheville Thursday afternoon.

Officers made contact with Cedric Quentin Reaves on Granada Street on July 14, according to the department. He was found with a stolen S&W revolver, a large amount of meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and more than $10,000 in his possession.

Seized cash in Reaves arrest (Asheville Police Department)

We’re told Reaves was arrested for the following:

Grand Jury Indictment: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin

Grand Jury Indictment: Habitual Felon

Charged: Possession of Firearm by Felon

Charged: Possession of Stolen Firearm

Charged: Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession (Level III)

Charged: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Possession (Level III)

Charged: Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession (Level I)

Charged: PWISD Schedule II – four counts

Charged: PWISD Schedule VI – two counts

Charged: PWISD a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a School

Charged: Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances – two counts

Charged: Felony Possession of Schedule VI

Police said Reaves received a $675,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: State agents search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in shooting

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.