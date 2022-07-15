Advertisement

Family gives update after 7-year-old shot in Oconee County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 7-year-old girl was shot in the torso on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road after a call came at around 3:25 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found a girl had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

They say first aid was administered to her and the handgun was secured at the scene. The girl was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting is considered accidental in nature and remains under investigation.

On Friday, the victim’s family said she had undergone surgery and remains in the Intensive Care Unit in stable condition.

The family is asking for prayers.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

